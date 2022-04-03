Hometown Sass Boutique to open in Alabaster in May

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – What initially started out as fun craft projects between two friends has now grown into a business expansion and new storefront coming to Alabaster.

Hometown Sass Boutique and More will open in May at 1024 Railroad Street Suite B in Alabaster, providing customers with boutique apparel, shoes, home décor and all things school spirit.

The store will be a combination of Jennifer Davis’ Hometown Spirit business and Allie Dunion’s The Sassy Zebra business, which also has a location in Moody.

“Hometown Spirit started in November 2018,” Davis said. “We were just two crafty friends and were asked to make school spirit ornaments to decorate the city’s home office Christmas tree. One thing led to another and the orders for ornaments were pouring in. Before we knew it, our crafty hobby turned into a business and it has not stopped growing since. The love and encouragement from the community has been so amazing.”

Davis said if it is a blank surface, chances are it has been made into a school spirit item.

“We offer car decals, car magnets, apparel, handbags, hats, visors, door hangers, ornaments, stadium blankets, stadium seats, camping chairs and more,” Davis said. “We are truly excited to be able to offer all of our items in the storefront ready-made so our customers can grab them and go. Our new location is giving us so much more space to bring in more items and offer them year-round.”

Currently, Hometown Spirit operates primarily online, with a heavy presence around Birmingham at various vendor events.

The Alabaster business also provides spirit items for 12 school systems and fills anywhere from 50 to 100 orders a day. In addition to individual orders, the business also takes on bulk orders as well.

Davis said with the primary focus being on school spirit items, the business remains focused on helping various communities support their favorite school or athlete.

“I grew up in Alabaster and graduated from Evangel Christian School,” Davis said. “Our school was small back then, but the love, support and constant encouragement from the Snuggs family, teachers and coaches were infectious. It is something I have never forgotten, and I strive to show that through our work and love for the community.”

When looking for a building or storefront that would adequately serve the new business venture, one thing was clear—more space.

“We have grown so rapidly that our poor houses are busting at the seams,” Davis said. “Originally, we had hoped to just find a warehouse location, but we truly hit the jackpot with the location we picked. We were able to join forces with Allie Dunion, of The Sassy Zebra, and not only offer our customers’ school spirit gear, but a full boutique as well. We are so thankful to the community for the love and support they have shown. We wouldn’t be here today without all of you, and can’t wait to grow with you.”

For more information about the Hometown Sass, follow on Instagram at shopHometownsass or on Facebook at Hometown Sass Boutique and More.