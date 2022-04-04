County has 7 Bryant-Jordan Regional winners set for annual banquet April 11

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

Seven local student athletes have been recognized as some of the top seniors in the state of Alabama after being named Bryant-Jordan Award Regional winners earlier this year.

Now, they’ll get their opportunity at more recognition during the 2022 Bryant-Jordan Awards Banquet to be held at the Sheraton Hotel Ballroom in downtown Birmingham on Monday, April 11 at 6 p.m.

Briarwood’s Holden Patterson, Indian Springs’ Olivia Honeycutt, Oak Mountain’s Emily Cox, Pelham’s Nico Ramos and Gabe Gamble and Westminster School at Oak Mountain’s Reave Metcalf and PJ Gaskins will all be honored at the event as Region winners.

The award honors students across Alabama for their ability to achieve excellence in both academics and athletics, while the program strives to help students realize the importance of doing the best they can.

Each classification in the state receives multiple winners from different regions with the 1A-6A classifications having eight regions and the 7A classification having four regions.

In the highest classification this year, Oak Mountain’s Emily Cox was the Region 3 winner for the Achievement Award.

The Achievement Award honors high school senior student-athletes who have achieved success relative to his or her ability or who may have overcome an unusual hardship.

Selection considerations include: academic performance relative to measured ability, sport involvement, athletic honors, student leadership, civic/church leadership.

Briarwood’s Holden Patterson, Pelham’s Gabe Gamble and Westminster’s PJ Gaskins all won the regional Achievement Award as well.

Patterson won in Class 6A, Region 5, while Gamble won in Class 6A, Region 3.

Gaskins won in the 2A classification for Region 5 and is the first student from the school to win the regional Achievement award.

Pelham and Westminster also had regional winners for the Scholar Athlete award.

Nico Ramos won for Pelham in Class 6A, while Reave Metcalf won for Westminster in Class 2A.

They were two of seven schools to sweep their respective regions, winning both the Scholar Athlete award and the Achievement Award.

Joining that group was Olivia Honeycutt, who represented Indian Springs. She won the Scholar Athlete award for Class 4A, Region 4.

With their regional wins, each student-athlete earned scholarships in the amount of $3,000, while they’ll now have a chance to win even more scholarship money if they are announced as a classification winner of the overall winner for the state.