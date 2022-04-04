Riverchase churches share Holy Week, Easter schedules

FROM STAFF REPORTS

HOOVER – Two Riverchase-area churches have announced their Holy Week and Easter worship schedules.

On Monday-Friday at 12 p.m., a 25-minute service will be held at Riverchase United Methodist Church.

Easter Sunday morning, April 17, the churches invite everyone to gather for a Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m. at the lake grounds next to the Riverchase Country Club.

At Christ the King Lutheran Church in Riverchase, Holy week services will be Monday-Saturday at 7 p.m.

The Maundy Thursday Worship Service is scheduled for April 14 at 7 p.m.

On Good Friday, April 15, a Tenebrae Service will be held at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, April 16, the Easter Vigil will be held at 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday Services on April 17 are a traditional worship service at 8 a.m. and a contemporary worship service at 10:40 a.m.