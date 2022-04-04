Tidal Wave express car wash coming to Helena

Published 5:27 pm Monday, April 4, 2022

By Michelle Love

A Tidal Wave express car wash is coming to Helena. (Reporter Photo/Michelle Love)

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – A Tidal Wave Auto Spa express car wash is coming to the city of Helena.

The car wash will be located across the street from the new Dunkin’ that opened in Helena in February, and construction on the property is underway.

According to Mayor Brian Puckett, a set opening date for Tidal Wave is not set in stone as Tidal Wave still has to have its site plan approved by the Planning and Zoning Committee in mid-April.

“It’s always good to see new businesses choose Helena as their home,” Puckett said. “Our community has shown over the years that new and existing businesses can thrive in the city.”

