12 attorneys nominated to fill the vacancy of District Judge, Place 2

The Shelby County Judicial Commission has received nominations of 12 attorneys who will be considered to fill the vacancy in the office of District Judge, Place 2. They are as follows (in alphabetical order):

• Duncan, W. Casey

• Eades, John Martin

• Fuller, Benjamin C.

• Griffin, Tracy Lowe

• Hester, Jeffrey Grant

• Lee, Kendall A.

• Miller, Alan B.

• Palmer, Julie A.

• Ransom, III, James J.

• Varner, Kathryn Hardwich

• Wilson, Mark B.

• Woodrow, Trey

The members of the Commission, Presiding Circuit Judge William H. Bostick, III, Margaret Casey, William Goodwyn, Douglas Clark and Rux Bentley, will interview the nominees on April 18, 2022, and will then submit the names of three of those persons to Governor Kay Ivey, who will then have ninety days to appoint one of those three persons to fill the vacancy.