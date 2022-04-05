12 attorneys nominated to fill the vacancy of District Judge, Place 2

Published 8:51 am Tuesday, April 5, 2022

By Staff Reports

(File)

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Shelby County Judicial Commission has received nominations of 12 attorneys who will be considered to fill the vacancy in the office of District Judge, Place 2. They are as follows (in alphabetical order):

• Duncan, W. Casey
• Eades, John Martin
• Fuller, Benjamin C.
• Griffin, Tracy Lowe
• Hester, Jeffrey Grant
• Lee, Kendall A.
• Miller, Alan B.
• Palmer, Julie A.
• Ransom, III, James J.
• Varner, Kathryn Hardwich
• Wilson, Mark B.
• Woodrow, Trey

The members of the Commission, Presiding Circuit Judge William H. Bostick, III, Margaret Casey, William Goodwyn, Douglas Clark and Rux Bentley, will interview the nominees on April 18, 2022, and will then submit the names of three of those persons to Governor Kay Ivey, who will then have ninety days to appoint one of those three persons to fill the vacancy.

More News

Helena Teen Council members make friends at Seniors Night

PROFILE: David Ladewig travels the country bringing the joy of music and comedy to fellow veterans.

Helena – The Magazine: An Update from Mayor Brian Puckett

Hwy 25 road closure near Dunnavant, Vandiver to begin April 7

Print Article

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...