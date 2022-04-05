Helena Teen Council members make friends at Seniors Night

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – Helena’s Teen Council sat down with many of the city’s senior citizens for a fun-filled Seniors Night at the Helena Sports Complex on Sunday night, April 3.

Members of the Teen Council sat with members of the senior community while getting to know them over a three-course dinner provided by Refined To-Go and served with the help of Mayor Brian Puckett and Teen Council sponsor Alice Lobell.

Lobell said she greatly appreciated the support from Puckett, the Helena City Council and Representative Kenneth Paschal, who was also present at the event.

“Everyone had a wonderful time,” Lobell said. “It was so enjoyable for me to hear the senior citizens giving compliments about the teens and then a few minutes later I had the teens telling me how awesome the people at their table were and how much fun it was to talk to them (the Seniors).”

After dinner, everyone played a game of bingo led by Council President Tanner James.

“Bingo was hilarious,” Lobell said laughing. “Tanner James did a fantastic job as the bingo master.”

Lobell said the night was a great way to bring different generations together.

“I think both groups learned they had more in common than they thought, and I think it was reassuring for the senior citizens to meet some very bright, polite and goal-oriented future leaders,” she said.