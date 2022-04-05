Helena – The Magazine: An Update from Mayor Brian Puckett

Hello Helena residents.

I am excited to be writing you this first Letter from the Mayor in the new Helena – The Magazine. Each month you will be receiving in your mailbox this new official publication of the City of Helena that will be jam packed with highlights of what is happening around and what is to come in Helena.

For many years, Dave Smith published the Helena City News, and I would like to take a moment to thank him for his many years of dedication and service to the city by providing the publication. Dave was always at Helena events from a ribbon cutting to walking the sidelines to get the best picture to showcase the community we all call home. Thank you, Dave for your years of service.

As we have wrapped up the holiday season, I would be remised if I did not thank Joy Childers and all of the volunteers on the Christmas Parade Committee, Kim Edwards and all of the volunteers on the Helena Beautification Board, and Deedra and all of the volunteers from the Helena Business Association. Each of the groups worked many hours putting on all of the Christmas events that are quiet the tradition for city. It has always been said that volunteers drive this community, and that could not be more true when it comes to the parade, tree lighting event and holiday market.

Progress continues with the commercial development at the corner of Highway 261/17. With all of the external factors, the project has taken a little more time for the developer than they expected, but know that you will soon have more options in Helena for your business. Our city continues to grow and with each year we are planning better and better for any future growth that may happen. The main water line that is being installed from Dearing Downs to Highway 17 continues to be in progress and we are anticipating all of that work to be finished by early spring. The goal is to be proactive rather than just simply reacting, but also improving areas of infrastructure that we have outpaced.

I am thankful that recently Governor Ivey awarded over $1.6 million with the ATRIP-II Funding (Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program) to Helena. This funding will be used to add a center lane and sidewalks on Highway 261 from the Elementary School to the commercial district at the Highway 17 intersection. This widening project will pair very well with the already approved intersection improvement slated at the Elementary School giving the area a more fluid driving area along with connecting walkable areas for the city. We also recently entered into an agreement with an engineering firm to complete analysis on every city own street to allow us to better maintain our roadways in a proactive manner.

One of the things I am most proud of our community is that we are so vibrant with events happening all the time. Basketball season is well underway, pageants are happening it seems each week, and I hope the weather will start to light up soon to allow us to take advantage of the parks and trails throughout the city. Before you know it, spring sports will be here with information on all of the spring sports available on the Parks and Recreation page of the city’s website.

There are so many more things to tell you all about but they only allow me so many words. As you can see we have so many great things going on in Helena right now and I am beyond thankful to be able to represent each of you in this journey. Until next month; stay safe and enjoy life in Helena.

Together As One,

Brian