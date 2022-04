FROM STAFF REPORTS

NORTH SHELBY – A portion of Alabama 25 near Dunnavant and Vandiver will be closed for construction beginning Thursday, April 7.

The stretch of Alabama 25 from Shelby County 43 in Vandiver to Shelby County 41 in Dunnavant will be closed for about four weeks.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes of travel during the temporary closure.