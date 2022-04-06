Coffee shops participating in Autism Awareness Month effort

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

HOOVER – A local nonprofit organization is teaming up with coffee shops in the area and across the state this month to shed light on autism.

The Learning Tree has partnered with multiple coffee shops, including East 59 Café at Lee Branch, in Coffee for a Cause, an effort to spread awareness of autism in April, which is Autism Awareness Month.

“We are excited to be a small part of spreading awareness about Autism Spectrum Disorder in this way, throughout the month of April,” said Payton Thomas, who works in resource development for The Learning Tree in Pelham. “We appreciate the partnerships of these great shops throughout the state of Alabama. If you would like to be involved in future awareness events, please contact The Learning Tree development team.”

Each participating coffee shop has designed a unique “blue drink” to be available throughout April, and will donate a portion of the proceeds directly to The Learning Tree.

At East 59 Café, $1 from every iced coffee with blueberry French toast cold foam sold in April will go to The Learning Tree.

In addition to East 59 Café’s Birmingham and Hoover locations, other participating coffee shops include Caveat Coffee in Birmingham, Southern Girl Coffee Company in Oxford, Restoration 49 in Tallassee, Prevail Coffee Company in Montgomery, Nova Espresso in Mobile, Nova Market in Mobile, Kind Café in Fairhope and Foam Coffee in Gulf Shores.

The Learning Tree was founded in Mobile in 1983 to provide educational and residential services for children and adolescents with developmental disabilities, including autism.

The organization serves more than 700 children across Alabama, through seven schools and four clinics in the north, central and southern regions of the state.

For more information, visit Learning-tree.org.