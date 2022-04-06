Judy Merritt Memorial 5K, EGGstravaganza set for April 16

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

HOOVER – Residents of all ages are invited to Veterans Park on Valleydale Road for the eighth annual Judy Merritt Memorial 5K and Community EGGstravaganza on the morning of Saturday, April 16.

The event, which is back in person this year, will start at 9 a.m. with a 5K race, followed by a free, 10,000-plus egg hunt and other activities.

The price to participate in the 5K is $20, or $15 for college students and those 18 and under (use code STUDENT at checkout).

Anyone who would prefer to relax but still support the cause may sign up for the virtual challenge/sleep-in 5K for $15.

All 5K and virtual challenge/sleep-in 5K participants will receive a swag bag, including the race day shirt.

Medals will be awarded to the first-, second- and third-place top male and female overall finishers, along with the top male and female runners in the following categories: 12 and under, 13-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59 and 60-plus.

The egg hunt will be separated into age divisions and will involve a variety of prizes, including televisions, cash, food and more.

Free popcorn, cotton candy and Pepsi products will be available, and participants will hunt for eggs with tickets for free Chick-fil-A sandwiches, Steel City Pops, Bruster’s Ice Cream Truck and more food truck treats that will be on site.

Find more information, along with a link to registration, at Jeffersonstate.edu/5k.

Anyone interested in sponsoring the event may visit Jeffersonstate.edu/5k/sponsor. Those with questions should contact Libby Holmes at lholmes@jeffersonstate.edu or (205) 983-5230.

The event began in 2015 to honor the memory of Jefferson State Community College’s former president, Dr. Judy M. Merritt.

Merritt was the first female president of an Alabama college and served as Jefferson State’s president for 35 years.

Money raised from the event supports the Judy M. Merritt Memorial Scholarship Fund.