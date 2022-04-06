Local schools to dismiss early April 6

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Shelby County Schools, Pelham City Schools, Alabaster City Schools and the University of Montevallo will dismiss early on Wednesday, April 6 due to potentially severe weather.

Shelby County Schools will dismiss at 1:30 p.m., and all after-school activities are canceled, including the After School Care Program, athletic practices and local athletic contests.

Pelham City Schools will dismiss at 1 p.m., and after-school activities and the Extended Day programs at Pelham Ridge Elementary and Pelham Oaks Elementary are canceled.

Carpool and buses will run two hours earlier than normal, scheduled times.

Alabaster City Schools will dismiss two hours early. After-school care and after-school activities are canceled.

Buses will operate on a two-hour early dismissal schedule.

For Hoover City Schools, all after-school outdoor activities are canceled. Dismissal will be at regular times.

Indoor after-school activities will continue as usual.

The University of Montevallo will close at 1 p.m.

“Be sure to monitor local media for updates on weather conditions and take appropriate actions,” UM’s press release read. “The UMAlert System is used only in the event of a tornado warning or other serious emergency impacting campus. Please take a few minutes to ensure you have provided accurate and up-to-date contact information in the UMAlert system. Shelby County residents may also sign up for ShelbyALerts.”

Storm shelters are available in the lower levels of the 3D Art Complex and the Center for the Arts.

The shelters will open if Montevallo is placed under a tornado watch or tornado warning, and a UM ID is required for entry.

The basements of many UM buildings are also considered areas of refuge. Anyone who cannot make it to a storm shelter or area of refuge is advised to seek shelter in the lowest level of the nearest building, away from outside doors and windows.

UM will continue to monitor weather conditions and will provide updates should further communication be necessary.