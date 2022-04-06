Pelham hosts fourth annual First Sunday Food Truck Tour

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The fourth annual First Sunday Food Truck Tour presented by Lavish Events and Marketing held their first event of the year on Sunday, April 3 at the Pelham Recreation Center at the dog park.

The event had a large turnout with several families out with their children and dogs to enjoy the food trucks and local vendors presented at the event. This month’s tour featured Krazy Good Barbecue, Kona Ice and Taqueria la Chilanguitta. There was also an Easter egg hunt for kids to enjoy.

“There was no better way to kick off this annual event,” said Timeca Nevels, the event coordinator and owner of Lavish. “The weather was fantastic, the food trucks were delicious and the kids had a wonderful time during the Easter egg hunt.”

Nevels said the First Sunday Food Truck Tour was created in 2018 with the idea of creating a “monthly family reunion in mind.”

“The concept of the First Sunday Food Truck tour was to provide a convenient and fun environment for the community to be able to enjoy a variety of food that they may not have had access to, and to assist local food truck businesses with a

location to reach customers,” she said.

The tour will travel to four additional cities throughout the spring and summer including:

May 1- Avondale Park

June 5 – Veterans Park

July – Skipping this month due to the World Games

August 7- Debardeleben Park, Bessemer

September 4- Crestwood

Councilman David Coram made special mention of the event during the City Council meeting on Monday, April 4.

“I think it was a big success,” Coram said. “We saw people posting online about it and I think it was a big hit out of the park.”