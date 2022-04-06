Rena Davis

Columbiana

Rena Davis, age 83, of Columbiana, passed away Tuesday, April 5.

The visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., Monday, April 11 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Mack Ritch officiating. Burial will be at Pinelawn Gardens. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

A lifetime resident of Columbiana, Rena was the fourth of five children born to Ed and Alsie Davis. Rena was a member of First Baptist Church of Columbiana her whole life and was very active in different ministries of the church such as singing in the choir, going on several mission trips, working with the youth and working in the church office. She retired from the State of Alabama after serving many years at the Shelby County Health Dept. of Human Resources.

Rena spent the last 7 years as a resident of Columbiana Health and Rehab in Columbiana where she won the Miss Columbiana Health and Rehab Queen of the Year for 2017.

Rena is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Lou Jean Joiner (Malcom), Inez Loraine McClellan (Roy) and one brother, Tillman Edward Davis (Phyllis).

She is survived by her brother, Tommy Davis (Patricia), and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to Columbiana Health and Rehab.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.