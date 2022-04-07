Charles “Bo” Smith

Montevallo

Charles “Bo” Smith, age 87, passed away at his home in Montevallo on Tuesday, April 5, surrounded by loving family and friends.

He was a hardworking man that loved and took care of his family with a passion. Bo worked at Siluria Cotton Mill from a very young age till they closed and shoed horses all his life. He loved riding horses, coon hunting, dancing, and baling hay. Bo had a farm where he cared for horses, cows, goats, pigs, chicken, peacocks, and guineas.

He had a green thumb and loved to work in his garden and shared vegetables with anyone that came along. Bo always did what needed to be done, didn’t put it off and he was always helping anyone that needed it.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jasper and Edna Smith; son, Larry Horton; and siblings, Opal Massenbury, Della Howell, Robert Smith Teresa Faye Patterson, Eddie Smith, and David Smith.

Bo is survived by his daughter, Lisa Tiller (Don); grandsons, Joshua Williams (Crystal), Mathew Williams, Stephen Horton, and Jeff Roper; great grandsons, Dylan Williams and Reece Williams; great granddaughter, Katie Horton; sisters, Nelta Jean Swaney (Gordon) and Jean Stone (Larry); brother, Wayne Smith (Sally); and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Services for Charles “Bo” Smith will be held in the Charter Funeral Home chapel. A visitation will be held Thursday, April 7 from 6-8 pm. A funeral service will be held Friday, April 8 at 2 p.m. Bo will be laid to rest in Moores Cemetery. Brother Tim Henry will be officiating.