UPDATE: CPD finds missing Calera boy

Published 1:10 pm Thursday, April 7, 2022

By Staff Reports

FROM STAFF REPORTS

CALERA – On Thursday, April 7 The Calera Police Department posted on Facebook that Chance, a 14-year-old boy from Calera who had been missing, has been found.

“This young man has been located and safely returned to his family. Thanks to Red Mountain Search Dog Association and everyone else who helped out,” read the Facebook post.

Chance’s mother noticed he was missing on the morning of April 5 around 5:30 a.m.

Updates will be added as more information becomes available.

More News Main

Pelham Library receives large donation of outdoors books

Helena soccer teams notch area wins against Chilton County

Paper Crane Yarns spreads passion for knitting

Noble brings home first place at Alabama State oratorical contest

Print Article

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...