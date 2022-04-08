Calera Strawberry Festival to make sweet return April 23

By SCOTT MIMS | Special to the Reporter

CALERA – There’s nothing like biting into a sweet and juicy strawberry. Add some festive music and a dash of outdoor family fun, and you’ve got a recipe for a good time. The Calera Strawberry Festival will feature all of the above on Saturday, April 23 from 12-6 p.m. at Oliver Park.

In addition to strawberry vendors, attendees will find food trucks, a car show, a kids zone and plenty of live music from local high school bands and choirs, as well as guest musicians Automatic Slim Blues Band from 12-2 p.m. and The Headlinerz from 3-6 p.m.

This year’s festival will be the 11th of its kind, and event planners hope to make it the biggest and best one yet.

“We’re trying to make it the biggest it’s ever been. Just come on out and have some fun,” said Tyler Madison, community programs manager for the city of Calera. “It is a free-for-all festival for the community and everybody else who wants to come out.”

Something new at this year’s Strawberry Festival will be a cupcake eating contest featuring cupcakes provided by local bakery Creations Galore & Moore. The contest will begin at 3 p.m., and potential contestants may register to participate online at the Calera Parks & Recreation Facebook page, where they will find a QR code.

An official event flyer, sponsors and other information may also be found on the Calera Parks & Rec Facebook page.

Oliver Park is located at 9758 Alabama Highway 25 in Calera, not far from Calera High School.