Disc golf tournament to benefit Shelby Emergency Assistance

MONTEVALLO – A local real estate business is spearheading a new fundraising event in May to benefit nonprofit Shelby Emergency Assistance.

Team Lehman, Keller Williams Realty Metro South and SEA will hold their inaugural disc golf tournament on Saturday, May 14 at the Montevallo Disc Golf Course.

“One of the most rewarding ways that we have provided support to the community of Montevallo of late has been my service as a board member of the Shelby Emergency Assistance organization,” Team Lehman owner Susan Lehman said at the Montevallo Chamber of Commerce meeting on Wednesday, March 16. “We are hoping for a hugely successful event with food and drink vendors on site with loads of prizes on hand for participants.”

The tournament is sanctioned by the Professional Disc Golf Association due to the efforts of retired University of Montevallo professor Steve Parker, who will serve as the official tournament director.

Round 1 of the tournament will start at 9 a.m., followed by Round 2 at 2 p.m.

The tournament will take place on the 18-hole course located on the UM campus.

The Big Boy BBQ food truck will come by at lunchtime.

Each player in the tournament will receive a gift bag with discs and other items, along with scorecards.

Sponsors and donated items are needed for the event. Hole sponsorships are available to businesses for $50 per hole.

Volunteers are needed to help with check-ins and general crowd management on the day of the tournament.

The cost to participate will be $25, and the tournament will be limited to 72 players (eight teams consisting of nine players each).

Proceeds will go to SEA, which provides temporary assistance to residents coping with crises such as job loss, illness or domestic violence.

Based in Montevallo, SEA assists clients throughout Shelby County with food, housing, utilities and medical needs; advocates for services available through other agencies and organizations; provides services to improve clients’ health and wellbeing; teaches new life skills to increase clients’ self-sufficiency; and provides education, resources and support to all single mothers, including pregnant teens and teen mothers.

For more information, or to access the registration link, visit the Team Lehman SEA Disc Golf Tournament event on Facebook.