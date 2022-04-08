Montevallo Arts Fest coming to Orr Park on April 16

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO – New and returning artists from Alabama and beyond will bring their masterpieces to Montevallo’s Orr Park this month.

The Montevallo Arts Collaborative will host its 15th annual Montevallo Arts Fest from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 16.

The event will feature the works of 130 artists and artisans from at least seven states.

Attendees will find a variety of fine arts and fine craft works, such as ceramics, woodcrafts, painting, jewelry, glass, textile and metalwork.

In addition, the free-admission event will include live music and 16 food vendors.

Children may make a piece of art in the kids’ area, and balloon artist Carl Carrier will be creating balloon animals.

Live entertainment is scheduled from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on the Main Street Montevallo Music Stage.

For more information about Montevallo Arts Fest or Montevallo Arts Collaborative, visit Montevalloarts.com or follow Montevallo Arts Collaborative on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.