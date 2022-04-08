Shelby County scores 39 runs in area shutouts of Talladega

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

COLUMBIANA – The Shelby County Wildcats continued to look like the No. 1 team in the 5A classification on Thursday, April 7 in an area doubleheader against Talladega.

Looking to bounce back from their third loss of the season on Monday and their second loss by one run in a 3-2 game against Jasper, the Wildcats responded in a big way against the Tigers.

Shelby County scored a combined 39 runs in shutouts of 17-0 and 22-0 to celebrate senior night by improving to 4-0 in area play and 20-3 on the season.

In the opening game, the Wildcats put together a quick and dominant 17-0 victory.

After the Wildcats put together a 1-2-3 inning defensively in the opening inning, they came to the plate and strung together all 17 runs to put a quick end to the shutout.

Carter Sheehan had a grand slam as part of the inning to finish1-for-2 in the game and total four RBIs.

Noah Reed added three RBIs after finishing with two hits, including a double, while Jacob Fox and Austin Wilson both finished with two hits and two RBIs.

Avery Chitwood added two RBIs as well on one double, while Matthew Pearson finished 1-for-1 with an RBI.

Chitwood put together the 1-2-3 inning on the mound, striking out one and allowing one hit before a runner was thrown out advancing to second.

Game two was even more dominant, but it took a little longer for the Wildcats to close it out.

They scored three in the first and held that 3-0 lead through two innings of play before a 19-run top of the third made the difference in a 22-0 win.

Shelby County outhit Talladega 18-2 in the win.

Pearson led the way with five RBIs on three hits, while Seth Hall was just behind with four RBIs on three hits.

Davis Ruston added three RBIs on two hits, while Colby Matherson, Chitwood and Gillum all had two RBIs on two hits. Connor Aderholt finished with one hit and two RBIs, while Cooper Pennington added one RBI on one hit.

Gillum struck out four and picked up the win, allowing one walk and two hits.