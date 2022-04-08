Spain Park walks off to split area series with Vestavia Hills

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

The Spain Park Jaguars weren’t down for long after losing their area opener to Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, April 5, as they responded with a walk-off win at home two days later.

In the opening game of the area series, the Jags led 1-0 through six innings before Vestavia Hills scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth, eventually winning 2-1.

On Thursday, April 7, however, they bounced back with a comeback of their own.

The Jags trailed 4-0 through the fifth inning, but in the sixth, their offense started to click in a massive late comeback to avoid going 0-2 in area play.

In the bottom of the sixth, John Robert Thompson and Michael Glick both came up big for the Jags.

Thompson doubled to center field on a one-out line drive to drive home one run, while Glick stepped up with a clutch two-out triple that drove home two more to bring Spain Park within a run going to the final inning.

The Rebels did add an insurance run in the top of the seventh on a fielder’s choice, but that ultimately wasn’t enough due to Spain Park’s confidence gained offensively.

The Jaguars stepped to the plate and got a quick single and double from Josh Harrington and Jacob Tobias.

With one out, a ground out brought home Harrington to get the Jags back within a run. Then, following a walk to Clay Spencer, Thompson reached on an error that ultimately brought home the game-tying run.

From there, it wasn’t the bats, but the eyes of the Jaguars that made the difference. Wilkins Hunter and Glick drew back-to-back walks with the first loading the bases and the second bringing home Spencer for the game-winning run in a 6-5 victory.

Glick finished the win with three RBIs on one hit, while Thompson added one RBI on one hit. Harrington finished with two hits, while Spencer and Tobias both notched one hit.

On the mound, Lucas Thornton pitched the first 4 2/3 innings, allowing six hits and four runs with four strikeouts. James Battersby pitched the next 1 2/3 innings and allowed one run on one hit, while Tate Burkholder got the final two outs of the game.

With the win, Spain Park improved to 21-8 on the season and is now 1-1 in area play.