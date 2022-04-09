Calera grabs first area win in series split with Chilton County

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

The Calera Eagles kept their hopes of making the postseason alive against Chilton County on Friday, April 8 in an impressive outing against Chilton County.

After getting swept against Helena in the area-opening series three weeks earlier, including a heartbreaking one-run loss, the Eagles fell to 0-3 in area play after losing to Chilton County in another tough loss on Thursday April 7.

In that game, Calera battled to a 3-3 tie through three innings with their ace pitcher on the mound, but after taking that tie into the sixth, the Tigers put together a four-run inning to take the lead for good in a 7-3 victory.

Close once again in an area battle, Calera was led by one hit and one RBI from Lane Busby, while Matthew Windham, Christian Byrley, Tyler Douglas and Preston Stokes all had hits.

Windham also added two walks, while Matthew Bullard pitched 5 1/3 innings on the mound, striking out 10 and giving up seven runs on 10 hits. Of those seven, four were earned, as the Eagles committed three errors.

A night later, however, Calera bounced back in a big way.

The Eagles fell behind 1-0 in the bottom of the first to face a quick deficit, but they bounced back with eight combined runs over the next two innings to take an 8-1 lead.

Chilton responded with one in the bottom of the third, but Calera continued to pull away with two more in the fifth and sixth, while Chilton could only muster up two more in the sixth, giving the Eagles a 12-4 victory.

Calera outhit the Tigers 13-5 in the win.

Nick Bunn put together a 3-for-4 game with four RBIs to lead the way, while Bentley Berry added three hits and two RBIs and Mac Graham added two hits and three RBIs.

Windham finished with an RBI on two more walks, while Bullard had two hits and scored two runs. Jacob Sommers scored three runs on one hit and two walks.

On the mound, Stokes pitched the first 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs and two unearned runs on four hits and six walks. Douglas finished off the game by allowing one hit and no more runs or walks.

Calera will finish off area play against Pelham on April 12 and 14 looking for a sweep to earn a spot in the postseason.