Alabaster sets date for city-wide yard sale

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – For those looking to find some unique treasures to purchase or get started on spring cleaning donations, Alabaster is giving those in the city the chance to come together for the annual community-wide yard sale.

The event this year will be held on April 30 from 8 a.m. until noon at Buck Creek Park, which is located at 701 Sixth Avenue Southwest.

The yard sale allows treasure hunters the unique opportunity to come shop for great deals, while also allowing those who may be cleaning out their homes the ability to rent a booth and make a little money in the process.

“The spring community-wide yard sale is always well-attended each year by both sellers and shoppers, and it is a great opportunity for our residents to find some bargains while meeting their neighbors,” said Alabaster Public Information Officer Neal Wagner. “It ties perfectly into our Clean Sweep events happening throughout the month of April, and we appreciate the hard work of our Parks and Recreation Department in making it successful each spring.”

Wagner said there were about 56 vendors in 2021, and the city is on track to surpass that amount this year.

Items that are acceptable for the sale include:

-Toys

-Clothing for the entire family

-Tools

-Antiques

-Jewelry

-Sporting goods

-Books

-Camping gear

-Craft supplies

-Furniture

-Small appliances

There will also be food trucks on site during the event.

In case of inclement weather, there is a rain-out number to call after 5 a.m. on April 30 to check the event status.

The rain out date is May 7 at the same location.

For those wishing to rent a booth, the cost is $10 per 20-by-20 booth, with cash, debit, Visa, Discover and Mastercard accepted. No checks.

Sellers must provide their own tables, chairs and canopies.

For vendors who do not want to bring their unsold merchandise back home with them, America’s Thrift Stores will be there at noon to pick up the unsold items.

Online registration is now open for vendors and will remain open until April 18 or as soon as 50 people have registered.

Individuals wanting a booth space can register in person for the yard sale at the Alabaster Parks and Rec Office located at 200 Depot Street. Office hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The rainout number is (205) 378-4055.