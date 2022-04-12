Buffalo Wild Wings in Chelsea to open in May

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

CHELSEA – Residents will not have to wait much longer for the Buffalo Wild Wings location in Chelsea to open.

Located next to the new Arby’s location off U.S. 280, Buffalo Wild Wings is scheduled to open on Monday, May 9, according to Area Director Joseph Palladino.

The hiring process for the restaurant’s Chelsea location started on Monday, April 11.

Those interested in applying for a position may do so online at Buffalowildwings.com or in person at the restaurant’s offsite location, the Chelsea Community Center, located at 11101 Highway 47.

The offsite schedule for applications and interviews is:

• Tuesday, April 12 – 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

• Wednesday, April 13 – 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

• Thursday, April 14 – 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

• Friday, April 15 – 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

• Monday, April 18 – 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

• Tuesday, April 19 – 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

• Wednesday, April 20 – 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

• Thursday, April 21 – 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

• Friday, April 22 – 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

For more information, email bwwchelsea@southernwingsinc.com.

The nearly 4,500-square-foot restaurant is located on Atchison Drive, near Tractor Supply.

A groundbreaking ceremony for Buffalo Wild Wings and Arby’s was held last April, and Arby’s opened in mid-February.