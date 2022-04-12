Mayor Puckett’s Weekly Letter – 4/13/22

What an amazing weekend we just had here in Helena. From the Easter egg hunt to the Old Town Live Concert wrapping up the day, festivities were to be had. The common denominator with all of the events that go on throughout our city is the volunteers. We would not be able to put on the events we do as a city without the hard work and dedication of volunteers making it happen.

I am personally thankful that people are constantly stepping up to make our city a true close-knit community. A very special thank you to Pastor Josh and his team at the Church of Old Town for filling over 8,000 plastic eggs for the hunt and the Helena Old Town Board for their many hours of work to make a six-hour concert event be such a success.

I would like to congratulate the Helena Middle School Softball team and the Helena Middle School Girls Tennis team for both winning the Southern Conference Championships this past week. The softball team not only won the championship but also finished the season with a perfect 31-0 record. Congratulation to the ladies, Coach Sanders, and Coach Howland. The Middle School Girls Tennis team wrapped up their season with championship wins in Singles Seed 1, 3, 4, and 5 along with wins in Doubles Seed 1 and 3. These wins lead the team to win the overall championship. Congratulations to the ladies, Coach Lackey, and Coach Ricky.

Closing out this week’s letter, I would like to wish everyone a happy Good Friday and Easter. May all of you have a blessed weekend and enjoy the triumphs you have in life.

Together As One,

Brian