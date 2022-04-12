Pelham’s Bama Burgers changes ownership

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Pelham’s popular restaurant Bama Burgers has officially switched ownership.

The restaurant’s original owners George and Dana Otto announced publicly that they would no longer be the owners and operators of Bama Burgers in a Facebook post, saying that they “have reach a point that neither of us are physically able to keep up the pace.”

The new owners will be Michelle Bryant, the manager at Nino’s Italian Restaurant, and Karen DeVito, the owner of Buck Creek Coffee. DeVito and Bryant took over ownership officially on Friday, April 1.

“As veterans of the food service industry, Michelle and I are thrilled to be continuing the Otto family’s tradition of great food and a comfortable atmosphere,” DeVito said. “We believe in the Bama Burgers menu, and we are also excited to be returning to the meat-and-three format while maintaining the current offerings as well.”

“This is a dream come true for me,” Bryant said. “Bama Burgers is uniquely positioned in the fast-casual arena, and we know that Pelham residents will continue to love our food as we seamless transition into our ownership position.”

Bryant said she has been working alongside George Otto for the past few months learning the classic Bama Burgers recipes and the ins-and-outs of the business.

“The Ottos have been tremendously supportive and have really bent over backward to make this possible,” Bryant said. “We are really grateful.”

DeVito and Bryant said in a press release statement that the new Bama Burgers will still have the same feel as the business had pre-COVID. The menu will offer sandwiches, meat-and-three sides and hearty breakfast options.