Alabama Team Hope Walk To Support HDSA set for May

FROM STAFF REPORTS

PELHAM – The South Region of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA) will host the Alabama Team Hope Walk on Saturday, May 14 at 1 p.m. at Oak Mountain State Park.

All proceeds support HDSA’s mission to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington’s disease (HD) and their families.

“It is amazing how bringing the passions of families in our HD community together at Team Hope Walk is both energetic and comforting,” said Melissa Wind, HDSA’s South Regional development officer. “We really are a family, and I am so excited to see people in person, share a hug and walk together for HDSA this year.”

Team Hope is HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraising event, which takes place in over 100 cities across the U.S. and has raised more than $20 million for HD since its inception in 2007. Thousands of families, friends, co-workers, neighbors and communities walk together each year to support HDSA’s mission to improve the lives of people affected by HD and their families.

For more information about the event, which is sponsored by Teva Pharmaceuticals, contact Shelley Luna at lunashelley@gmail.com. Online registration and donations can be found at Hdsa.org/thwalabama.