Community Baptist Church in Alabaster holds Easter egg drop

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – Roughly 500 individuals turned out for the Easter egg drop on April 9 at Buck Creek Park, hosted by Community Baptist Church in Maylene.

“In watching the children play through the morning, they seemed to really enjoy some of the games that we had for them to play and it appeared that Moonpie’z Shaved Ice and Sweet Treats was a hit as well, seeing how many kids were walking around eating shaved ice,” said Senior Pastor Jason Hobbs. “However, I would have to say the actual egg drop was probably the biggest highlight. Seeing the faces of the kids as they watched the helicopter circle, hearing them cheer as the eggs were dropped and then watching them rush out onto the field to get the eggs.”

The event was the first of its kind for the church, with several egg hunts for young children all the way up to children age 11.

A total of about 10,000 eggs were prepared and fell from the sky as a helicopter circled overhead.

“I really do think this is a good event to bring the community together,” Hobbs said. “After the helicopter dropped all the eggs and the event was officially over, we had a good number of people hang around to eat at the food trucks and hang out. Having such a large group not rush right out of the event was a bit surprising, but also very encouraging to see.”

Hobbs said the helicopter circling overhead is something that creates an element of fun and anticipation with everyone in attendance.

“I think it is just the sheer spectacle of seeing that helicopter flying so low and then the rush of running out on the field with so many eggs to pick up,” Hobbs said. “Even as an adult, I couldn’t help myself but smile and laugh as the helicopter was flying overhead, so I can only imagine the feeling a child would have had seeing the same thing.”

Hobbs said there were a few reasons the church did the event, one being they wanted the community to know that the church is there for them.

“We want people to know that we are here to do what we can to help meet their physical and spiritual needs,” Hobbs said. “We also want people to know that we have something to offer everyone in their family. We have a very active children’s ministry and youth ministry; both of our men’s and women’s ministry have retreats coming up. Our music ministry is partnering with a couple of other churches in the area and one in Florida to put together an Easter musical performance. Our senior adults have a weekly breakfast and this is just to name a few.”

The Easter event also serves as an opportunity for the church to share the hope of the Gospel of Jesus Christ with those planning to attend the event.

Hobbs said he is thankful to those who came out and helped make it a great and memorable day.

“We could not have done this event without the support from Ric Camp and the Shelby Baptist Association,” Hobbs said. “They really are the ones who made it possible for us to do this and I hope to partner with them again soon to support and love our community.”