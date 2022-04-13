Helena celebrates return of Old Town Live

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – The city of Helena celebrated the return of its summer concert series Old Town Live on Saturday, April 9.

The concert was held on the stages at Helena’s Buck Creek Amphitheater, and while the weather was expected to turn much colder, the comfortable spring temperature prevailed. Helena residents came out in droves with their blankets and lawn chairs ready to enjoy the annual spring concert. Many individuals said they had come from out of town and were staying with family members so they could enjoy the event.

Old Town Live began in 2021 as a way to highlight Helena’s Old Town district while providing citizens of Helena with enjoyable free concerts the first Saturday of every month from April through July.

Helena businesses were in full swing with food trucks such as El Tejano and Gumbo to Geaux, and the line for Oversoul Brewing was wrapped around the building. Families were dancing with their children and were more than excited to take part in the concert.

This installment of Old Town Live featured music from bands Parkside Pickers and Bloodkin, and the headliner band was none other than Drivin n Cryin.

“First and foremost, thank you for being in Helena,” Mayor Brian Puckett told the crowd before Drivin n Cryin took the stage. “I’m not going to say much, but I’m glad everyone is here. If you’re visiting, thank you for coming, if you’re residents, we love you.”