Hoover City Schools Foundation announces annual spring fundraiser

FROM STAFF REPORTS

HOOVER – The Hoover City Schools Foundation has been busy the past few months planning for 2022, which includes celebrating 30 years in support of Hoover’s students and teachers.

The Foundation’s annual fundraising event, Denim and Dining, is slated for late April.

“Denim and Dining continues to be a must-do event in the city of Hoover, and we are excited to be back at Aldridge Gardens,” HCSF Executive Director Shelley Shaw said.

The event will be held Friday, April 29 from 6-10 p.m.

Early-bird admission tickets are $75 each, with prices increasing to $85 after April 24, and can be purchased online at Hoovercsf.org.

“The board of directors are planning for a banner year for the Foundation,” Shaw said. “We had a strong comeback event in 2021 after canceling in 2020. Returning to the outdoor venue will continue to be a safe way to gather again this year. The Pavilion at Aldridge Gardens is the perfect place for attendees to have a good time while supporting the initiatives of the Foundation.”

Like in previous years, the event will feature a casual atmosphere, a catered barbecue dinner, music and live and silent auctions using a phone app.

“We anticipate a sellout crowd again, so we encourage you to get your ticket early if you are interested in attending,” Shaw said. “There will be terrific live and silent auction items to help celebrate 30 years of the Foundation’s work here in Hoover.”

Shaw said Denim and Dining event sponsorships from $500 to $2,500 are available to area businesses.

The money raised for the Foundation helps to fund enhanced academics in all 17 Hoover schools for the district’s 13,000 students.

In 2021, more than $28,000 in teacher classroom grants were awarded even though the pandemic has impacted fundraising efforts.

“We are so thankful that we were able to provide grants to our teachers this school year,” Shaw said. “We especially ask the local businesses and organizations in the area to consider becoming a Scholar’s Circle donor.”

Scholar’s Circle levels begin at $1,000 and include benefits like discounted tickets to Denim and Dining and other HCSF events, along with social media promotion and recognition.

The HCSF was established in 1992 to bridge the gap between increasingly limited public school funding and the growing needs of the city’s students and teachers.

The HCSF is a nonprofit organization created to support Hoover City Schools by funding enhanced academics through grants, scholarships and innovative programs.