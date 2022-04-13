Pelham City Park holds Easter egg hunt for children with disabilities

By MICHELLE LOVE | STAFF WRITER

PELHAM – Pelham Parks & Recreation held its second annual Easter egg hunt for children with disabilities and their siblings on Tuesday, April 12.

The football field at Pelham City Park was full of families ready to take part in some Easter festivities.

“This event was a huge success, and we met some amazing kids and their families,” said Alicia Walters, the assistant director of Pelham Parks & Rec and the organizer of the event. “We intentionally keep this event small so we can focus on each child and create an environment that is slower paced and comfortable.”

The hunt included over 750 eggs. Children ran around the field with their parents trying to pick up as many eggs as possible while Disney music played on the speakers. An Easter bunny walked around and took photos with children and their families, and members of the Birmingham Homeschool Group volunteered to work the event.

“We also had fun stations for all to visit [like a] cake walk, crafts, bubbles, tattoos, bean bag toss and of course pictures with the Easter Bunny,” Walters said. “We have a Easter Bunny that tries to meet each child where they are comfortable. You might see the bunny just waving from across the field or the bunny sitting on the ground to help connect with a child. One of the best moments is to watch a child finally high five or take a picture with the bunny.”

Walters expressed her gratitude to the Birmingham homeschool group for volunteering at this event, and said the department is already looking forward to next year’s hunt.