Church holds Easter egg scavenger hunt in Chelsea

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

CHELSEA – Liberty Baptist Church has held Easter egg hunts for children in the past, but this year, the hunt took the excitement to another level—and to different places throughout the city.

On Saturday, April 9, 35 families participated in Liberty’s Eggs-Treme Scavenger Hunt, a fun challenge in which families worked as teams to solve clues about where the church had placed large papier mâché eggs.

“We think it went really well,” said Ashley Cox, Liberty’s director of preschool and kids ministries. “The people that came had a lot of fun. Our goal was for families to be able to have something fun and safe to do together.”

Each written clue was tied to passages of scripture related to Jesus Christ and the Resurrection in the Bible.

The scavenger hunt contained clues for the Weldon Pavilion, Chelsea High School, the Melrose Park playground and splash pad, the Chelsea Public Library, Chelsea Park Elementary School, Chelsea Middle School and Forest Oaks Elementary School.

“After you solve the clue, go to each location and take a selfie with the Easter egg,” the directions read. “Then make sure the team member there initials the circle next to the clue.”

Cox said the church staff used 36-inch balloons and paint to make giant, brightly colored papier mâché eggs for each location.

After visiting each location, participants returned to the church for refreshments and inflatables.

The junior-senior Montana Missions Team also sold fried fish plates for $10 each to raise support for a summer mission trip.

“Every single person that participated got free Kona Ice when they came back,” Cox said. “It was just a fun time for everybody.”