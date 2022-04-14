City of Helena holds annual Easter Egg Hunt at Joe Tucker Park

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – The city of Helena held its annual Easter egg hunt at Joe Tucker Park in the early hours of the morning on Saturday, April 9.

Dozens of families came out to watch their children scramble to put as many eggs in their baskets as possible. Before the festivities began, families played on the playground, took part in crafting and took photos with the Easter bunny.

The hunt was held in partnership with Helena’s Church at Old Town. Before the hunt started, TCAOT’s Pastor Josh Knierim addressed the crowd and thanked them for coming out to participate.

“It was a joy to be able to partner with the city to help families make some great memories this Easter season,” Knierim said. “We loved seeing so many people come out to be a part of the event. Strengthening families and investing in the next generation are key parts of what we see as our mission here in Helena, and this was a wonderful way to connect with our community.”

Mayor Brian Puckett gave special mention of the Easter egg hunt’s success at the City Council meeting on Monday, April 11, and credited Helena’s successful events to the hard work of volunteers.

“Events like the Easter egg hunt, Old Town Live, these events wouldn’t happen without volunteers,” Puckett said. “I believe the members of the Church at Old Town stuffed over 8,000 eggs for the egg hunt with candy, and the members of Parks and Rec did a great job making sure all of that was facilitated well.”