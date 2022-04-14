Montevallo Arts Fest postponed to June 18

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO – The 15th annual Montevallo Arts Fest at Orr Park has been postponed to Saturday, June 18 due to the high probability of rain and thunderstorms on Saturday, April 16.

Hosted by the Montevallo Arts Collaborative, the outdoor event features the works of numerous artists and artisans from across the country.

This year’s Arts Fest is set to include more than 130 artists and artisans from at least seven states, along with live music, food vendors and a kids.

The free-admission event boasts a variety of fine arts and fine craft works, such as ceramics, woodcrafts, painting, jewelry, glass, textile and metalwork.

For updates or more information, visit Montevalloarts.com or follow Montevallo Arts Collaborative on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.