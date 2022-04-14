OMSP planning for Earth Day celebration

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Oak Mountain State Park is gearing up for Earth Day by planning a “Chalk Your Walk” event on Friday, April 22.

The goal of the event is to encourage families to come out and enjoy the great outdoors while drawing words of encouragement and fun pictures on the sidewalk at the OMSP park office flagpole pavilion.

Chalk will be provided, and the event is free with paid admission into the park. This event is weather permitting so OMSP officials encourage those interested to pay close attention to oncoming weather.

Officials at OMSP said the park has always aimed to be a place for families to come and enjoy themselves while taking in the various natural surroundings.

The event is held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.