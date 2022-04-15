Visitors flock to Mt Laurel Spring Festival for vendors, music

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

NORTH SHELBY – The streets of Mt Laurel were bursting with activity as numerous visitors arrived for the town’s annual spring festival on Saturday, April 9.

A craft fair featured vendors selling plants, flowers, artwork, children’s items, jewelry, ceramics and many other handmade items.

Local produce was available at a farmers market, too.

“Special thanks extended to the Executive Corporate Sponsors, ARC Realty and the Town of Mt Laurel, for hosting the welcome return of the annual Mt Laurel Spring Festival,” event coordinator Codie Thoma said. “The Spring Festival is a well-attended event with over 200 local farmers, artisans, craftspeople and food vendors. This event is a highly-anticipated crowd favorite and showcases the beauty, vibrancy and hospitality the Town of Mt Laurel has to offer.”

Visitors did not go hungry, as food trucks and Mt Laurel restaurants served up a variety of savory dishes and sweet treats.

Live music performances by Allen Tolbert featuring Evan Riley, Erica Ryleigh, Michael Warren, Whiskey Dix and Martini Shakers kept festivalgoers entertained throughout the event.

A kids zone provided fun activities for children, and many visitors even brought their dogs.

In the past, the Mt Laurel Spring Festival has drawn more than 6,000 patrons to the town.

Mt Laurel’s fall festival also draws large crowds each year.

“ARC Realty and the Town of Mt Laurel look forward to hosting the Mt Laurel Fall Festival this upcoming fall,” Thoma said. “More information coming soon and can be found at Mtlaurel.com/blog.”

To keep track of upcoming events in Mt Laurel, visit @MtLaurelAL on Facebook.