Evangel softball team rolling ahead of ACSC tournament

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

The Evangel Lightning softball team continued to be one of the top teams in the state April 11-12, picking up two more wins to extend their win streak to five games heading into the ACSC State Tournament.

The Lightning took down both Ezekiel Academy and East Central HomeSchool in back-to-back days to improve to 21-6 overall and complete the regular-season sweep of both.

Evangel continued a strong finish to the regular season with the two wins, as the Lightning have now won 10 of their last 11 games.

In the first of the two games against rival Ezekiel, the two teams battle back and forth through the first five innings, leading to a 3-3 tie through six innings of play.

The Lightning, however, got through the top of the seventh without giving up a run, which gave them a chance to win in the home half.

That happened when Ivie Littleton singled to start the inning and eventually came around to score the game-winning run on a steal of home.

In the 4-3 victory, Littleton and Lauren Smith finished 2-for-3 with one RBI each, while Alyssa Goodson, Lilli Whitfield and Averie Littleton all had one hit.

Smith also got the win in the circle, striking out eight batters and allowing three unearned runs on four hits and one walk.

A day later, Evangel faced another tough test early, as East Central was able to take a 6-5 lead through four innings.

That, however, quickly changed when the Lightning put together a six-run fifth inning to take command of the game with an 11-6 lead.

East Central could only add one more in the bottom of the fifth, while Evangel put the game away with a dominant 11-run sixth to grab a 22-7 win.

The Lightning had 26 hits in the win, including four each from Smith and Presley Thornton. Smith also had five RBIs, matching Littleton, who finished with three hits.

Goodson, Baylee Knight and Scout Thornton all finished with three hits as well, while Knight finished with three RBIs, Goodson two RBIs and Thornton one RBI.

Goodson got the start in the circle and struck out eight while allowing seven runs on seven hits. Whifield finished the final inning and allowed one hit.