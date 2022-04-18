Four local players named to North-South All-Star volleyball teams

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

Following a historic volleyball season during the 2021 season, several local junior athletes will get their opportunity to shine as All-Stars this summer before the 2022 season gets underway in the fall.

Four rising seniors from Shelby County will participate in this year’s North-South All-Star volleyball game, which will take place in July as part of the annual All-Star Week hosted by the AHSAA in Montgomery.

The local players will be split up between the two teams, with three on the North team and one on the South team.

On the North team will be Spain Park’s Emily Breazeale and Brooklyn Allison, as well as Chelsea’s Emma Pohlmann.

Pitted against them on the South team will be Thompson’s Katilyn Grant.

All four players had special seasons in 2021 with Spain Park’s players winning a state championship.

Breazeale was a key piece for the Jags and their title run this past season, finishing second on the team in most major categories behind senior Audrey Rothman, who was one of the country’s top players.

As a junior, Breazeale totaled 484 kills, 258 digs, 61 blocks and 38 assists for Spain Park. That was enough to earn her a spot on this year’s All-County First Team.

Allison joined her on the First Team after a special year as the team’s libero. She was consistent across the board for the Jaguars, totaling 386 digs, 75 assists and 31 aces to help them complete a redemption path to the title.

Pohlmann was also a dominant force this past season, helping lead Chelsea through one of the state’s toughest schedules and areas.

Competing against top talent, she finished her junior season with 380 kills, 322 digs, 79 aces, 31 blocks and nine assists, which earned her a spot on the All-County Second Team.

Now, she’ll join forces with Breazeale and Allison to lead the North team before taking to the floor as a senior leader for the Hornets this fall.

Battling against those three players will be Grant.

Like the other three players, Grant was one of the county’s best players last year.

She earned a nod to the All-County First Team this past season after finishing the season with 322 kills, 87 blocks and 30 digs to help lead the Warriors to the Final Four.

The South won last year’s game 3-0 (25-22, 25-22, 25-22), while the North holds the all-time series lead at 14-9.