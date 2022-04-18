Karen Morris

Wilsonville

Karen Morris, age 60, of Wilsonville, passed away Friday, April 15.

The visitation will be from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Wednesday, April 20 at Wilsonville Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. at the church. The service will be led by Rev. Jerry Baker, Rev. Steve Thomas, and Rev. Richard Horton. Burial will be at Old Chapel Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mrs. Karen Morris was a faithful member of Old Chapel Methodist Church. Karen accepted Christ when she was a young girl.

Karen was proceeded in death by her mother, Margaret Weldon Horton.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Ricky Ray; daughters, Krista Smith (Donnie), and Brook Roland (Shane); grandchildren, Tanner, Carson, Madeline, McKinley, and Morgan; father, James W. “Billy” Horton; siblings, Janet King (Dennis), Judy Watkins (Tony), Richard Horton (Amy); mother-in-law, Marie Morris; sister-in-law, Karee Hughes (Brent); 10 nieces and nephews; two great nephews; and one great niece.

