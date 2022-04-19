3 Attorneys nominated to fill vacancy of District Judge, Place 2

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Shelby County Judicial Commission has nominated three attorneys who will be considered for appointment to fill the vacancy in the office of Shelby County District Judge, Place 2.

The seat was previously held by Judge Daniel Crowson, who passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 15. The commission began accepting nominations in late March.

They are as follows (in alphabetical order): W. Casey Duncan, Alan B. Miller and Julie A. Palmer.

The names of these three attorneys will be submitted to Governor Kay Ivey, who will have ninety days to make an appointment to fill the vacancy in the office of Shelby County District Judge, Place 2.