Published 3:40 pm Tuesday, April 19, 2022

By Staff Reports

Geraldean “Jerry” Bates
Calera

Geraldean “Jerry” Bates, age 87, of Calera, passed away Monday, April 18.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Thursday, April 21 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Dr. Mike Miller officiating. Burial will be Shelby Memory Gardens. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Jerry was proceeded in death by her husband, Bruce Bates; daughter, Denise McDowell; grandson, Justin McDowell.

She is survived by her children, Rhonda Sykes (Mike), Cindy Crabb (Terry); grandchildren, Brandon Sykes (Kristen), Amanda Morris, Amber Richardson (C.J.), Cayla Weber (Patrick), Jessica Franks (Jason); and 11 great-grandchildren.

