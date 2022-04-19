Kathy Lambert Hurt

Alabaster

Kathy Lambert Hurt, age 69, of Alabaster, passed away Tuesday, April 12. Kathy was born Nov. 5, 1952.

Kathy worked for Protective Life for 18 years. She was a member of Westwood Baptist Church. Kathy’s hands were never idle, whether fishing, gardening, cooking, camping, crafting, reading and caring for her loved ones. She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother whose legacy will live on through her family.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd Lambert and Rubye Strickland Lambert; and sister, Brenda Ammons.

She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Don Hurt; children, Shanon Hurt, Timothy Mullins (Stephanie), Meredith Hurt, Leigh Pounds (Andrew) and Dana Hurt Leslie; eight grandchildren, Michael Hurt, Kodie Box, Taylor Leslie, Preston Pounds, Jaxon Leslie, Meghan Box, Peyton Pounds, and Landon Hurt; sister, Teresa Phillips (Kerry); sister-in-law, Peggy Kent; numerous nieces and nephews; and her church family.

A visitation for Kathy will be held Saturday, April 23 from 10-11 a.m. at Rockco Funeral Home, 3715 Highway 25, Montevallo, Alabama 35115, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorial donations be directed to Westwood Baptist Church, Alabaster.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at Rockcofuneralmontevallo.com for the Hurt family.