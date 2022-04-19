Popular Thirstea Cafe opening Helena location

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – Helena fans of the popular Thirstea Café on U.S. 280 will be excited to learn the shop is opening a new location in Helena. The shop is located in the Walmart shopping center and is set to open in mid-May.

Owner Hugo Anguiano said he is very happy to become a part of the Helena community and bring a diverse menu of teas to the area.

“We like Helena because of how nice the community is overall,” he said. “It’s not just a city, it’s a big community where everybody knows everybody and it’s cool to be a part of something like that.”

Anguiano said the new location will offer close to 40 different drinks, including Thirstea’s signature freshly brewed teas, their milk teas, and they’re even planning on premiering some new items.

“We’re also very excited to bring customizable poke bowls, which will be a Hawaiian-style poke bowl with different types of fish. And to top it off, we’re going to bring a shaved ice dessert called angel ice, which is like a thinly-shaved flavored ice,” he said. “It’s very rare. I think we’ll be the only place in Alabama that has angel ice, and the flavors will change throughout the season.”

Anguiano said he wants this new location to become a place for members of the Helena community to feel comfortable hanging out. He added they’re planning on having game nights, book clubs, a library, Dungeons & Dragons sessions and movie nights.

Anguiano said he is hoping to open the Helena Thirstea location in mid-May.