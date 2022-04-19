Shelby County schools holding kindergarten registration April 21-22

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Shelby County Schools will hold in-person kindergarten registration April 21 and April 22 for the 2022-2023 school year.

The kindergarten registration sessions will be held at each of the county elementary schools on April 21 from noon-6 p.m. and on April 22 from 7-11 a.m.

For a student to enroll in kindergarten, a child must be five years of age on or before Sept. 2, 2022.

The following items will need to be brought to the school when registering:

A photo ID for the enrolling parent or legal guardian

Proof of age (i.e. birth certificate)

Valid Alabama immunization form (referred to as a “blue form”)

Proof of residence. All parents or legal guardians will be required to provide two of the following current residence verification documents prior to the start of the new school year: recent mortgage statement, property deed, property tax record, apartment lease, recent utilities.

Proof of custody (if applicable, a copy of the court order must be supplied to the school)

Social Security number (voluntary)

Visit the SCS website, Shelbyed.k12.al.us, for information regarding online registration and forms.