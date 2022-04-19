Shelby County schools holding kindergarten registration April 21-22
Published 9:21 am Tuesday, April 19, 2022
FROM STAFF REPORTS
Shelby County Schools will hold in-person kindergarten registration April 21 and April 22 for the 2022-2023 school year.
The kindergarten registration sessions will be held at each of the county elementary schools on April 21 from noon-6 p.m. and on April 22 from 7-11 a.m.
For a student to enroll in kindergarten, a child must be five years of age on or before Sept. 2, 2022.
The following items will need to be brought to the school when registering:
- A photo ID for the enrolling parent or legal guardian
- Proof of age (i.e. birth certificate)
- Valid Alabama immunization form (referred to as a “blue form”)
- Proof of residence. All parents or legal guardians will be required to provide two of the following current residence verification documents prior to the start of the new school year: recent mortgage statement, property deed, property tax record, apartment lease, recent utilities.
- Proof of custody (if applicable, a copy of the court order must be supplied to the school)
- Social Security number (voluntary)
Visit the SCS website, Shelbyed.k12.al.us, for information regarding online registration and forms.