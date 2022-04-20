Shannon White appointed to Pelham BOE

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Pelham City Council appointed Shannon Davis White to Place 4 on the Pelham Board of Education at its meeting on Monday, April 4.

White will be taking the place of Sharon Samuel in June of this year, and while she said she has some big shoes to fill, she’s excited for the opportunity.

“I am hoping to bring a fresh perspective, new ideas, collaborate with current board members and just make a positive impact,” White said. “I want be a positive voice of reason for all in our community.”

White and her husband have two children who attend Pelham schools. Her son attends Pelham Oaks and her daughter attends a local daycare in the area. Her husband is a member of the Air Force who also works for Hoover City Schools. She was born and raised in Mobile and attended Auburn University before attending Thomas University to obtain her masters in rehabilitation counseling.

Currently, White is a field supervisor for a state agency that helps high school students with disabilities transition from high school into the next phase of their lives.

“We help them figure out life after high school, whether it’s post-secondary training or finding competitive employment in the community,” she said.

White said she has a passion for counseling youth and is currently an associate licensed counselor working towards becoming a licensed professional counselor.

“One of my goals in life is to always make sure I am working in a profession that allows me to make an impact in the lives of the youth of my community, especially those with disabilities who don’t always have a voice,” she said.

She has served on PTO groups in various roles since her son was in kindergarten, and she said she has always loved supporting teachers and school staff. When the opportunity to join the BOE approached her, White said she wasn’t sure if she wanted to take the plunge, but it was her love of PCS and her passion to make PCS the best it could be that drove her to say yes.

“I am super excited for this opportunity,” she said. “I am excited to learn more about the work it takes to have a prosperous school district. I’m ready to work with the current board on things to improve the district, help bring the community together in a positive manner and help Pelham City Schools excel to be the absolute best.”

Pelham’s Superintendent Dr. Scott Coefield will officially retire from the position at the end of May, at which point Dr. Chuck Ledbetter will take over. Joining the BOE during a time of transition does not intimidate White in the least.

“I feel this is a great time to be joining the board,” she said. “I’m certainly grateful for Dr. Coefield’s leadership and all he has accomplished. I wish him well in his retirement. I am looking forward to getting to know Dr. Ledbetter and working with him to continue the mission of Pelham City Schools”

White said her ultimate goal going forward in the Board is to continue the excellence that PCS has established for itself and continue its growth.

“I hope that we can continue positive change within our schools, continue to bring on and retain amazing teachers, staff and administrators,” she said. “I am hoping to involve parents and the community to rally around our students and be a positive light for them to excel and do their best in all aspects of life. My main goal is just to leave Pelham City Schools a better place by the end of my term continuing on the path of excellence.”