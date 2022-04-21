OMSP prepares for annual Baby Bird Shower

Published 11:31 am Thursday, April 21, 2022

By Michelle Love

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM –  Oak Mountain State Park is preparing for their annual Baby Bird Shower on Saturday, May 7.

The event is a celebration of the newborn baby birds at the Alabama Wildlife Center nursery that allows families to get an up close appreciation of the many birds and wildlife the Center rehabilitates.

The shower also serves as an opportunity for members of the public to help AWC by donating items they may be short on. These donations can be monetary or include items such as paper towels, laundry detergent, heat bulbs, bird pellets, peanut butter, fruits and more.

Kids will be treated to live raptor bird encounters with various birds of prey, various activities and there will also be cake and refreshments provided.

The event is free with admission to the park and is held from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

For a full list of items the AWC is accepting for the shower, visit Alabamawildlifecenter.org/…/Baby-Bird-Wish-List…

More News

Pelham City Council approves contract with Gonzalez-Strength and Associates for Blueberry Hill project

UM to continue waiving test score requirement through fall 2024

Dr. Scott Coefield looks back on his time with PCS

Westover Day in the Park set for May

Print Article

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...