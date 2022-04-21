OMSP prepares for annual Baby Bird Shower

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Oak Mountain State Park is preparing for their annual Baby Bird Shower on Saturday, May 7.

The event is a celebration of the newborn baby birds at the Alabama Wildlife Center nursery that allows families to get an up close appreciation of the many birds and wildlife the Center rehabilitates.

The shower also serves as an opportunity for members of the public to help AWC by donating items they may be short on. These donations can be monetary or include items such as paper towels, laundry detergent, heat bulbs, bird pellets, peanut butter, fruits and more.

Kids will be treated to live raptor bird encounters with various birds of prey, various activities and there will also be cake and refreshments provided.

The event is free with admission to the park and is held from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

For a full list of items the AWC is accepting for the shower, visit Alabamawildlifecenter.org/…/Baby-Bird-Wish-List…