UM to continue waiving test score requirement through fall 2024

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MONTEVALLO – The University of Montevallo will continue to waive the ACT/SAT test score requirement for admission through the fall 2024 semester, while also continuing to offer scholarships to students based on their high school GPA.

UM originally made the decision in September 2020 to waive the test score requirements for admission due to the cancellation and limited availability of standardized testing dates because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The University extended the policy for an additional two years after seeing its benefit to the diversity of enrollment and the alleviation of test anxiety among current and prospective students.

“Extending the test-optional policy for two additional years gives UM the opportunity to make better-informed decisions about the future of our admissions and scholarship processes,” said UM Director of Admissions Audrey Crawford.

As a result, students who do not submit ACT or SAT test scores when applying for any term through fall 2024 will not be disadvantaged in the application or scholarship review process. The University will award scholarships to students without test scores who have at least a 3.0 cumulative high school GPA.

The University also recently announced its decision to keep tuition rates the same as they have been for five years in a row.

For more information on UM’s admission requirements, visit Montevallo.edu/requirements.

Applications for students planning to enroll in the fall of 2023 will open June 1. Apply online at Montevallo.edu/apply.