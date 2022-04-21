Westover Day in the Park set for May

By ROBIN SMITH | Community Columnist

WESTOVER – The city of Westover is gearing up for Westover Day in the Park, its annual community event that takes place at City Hall Park each year.

Scheduled for Saturday, May 7, volunteers led by longtime resident, Brenda Moorer have been working diligently to entice vendors to showcase their products and arts and crafts with event attendees.

“We proudly invite everyone out to our Westover Day in the Park to enjoy a day of food, fun and a chance to meet your neighbors,” said Moorer. “It’s a great community to live in, and I’m lucky to have been here all my life.”

Nestled behind Westover City Hall sits the community park with its pavilions and picnic tables, a children’s playground and a paved walking path. On most days citizens can find a quiet park setting with people walking and children on the playground.

However, on May 7, vendors will line the walking path, a grassy field will boast a bouncy house and antique cars will be showcased for all to admire. Food Trucks will include Eugene’s Chicken, Pazzo Pizza and a free ice cream truck. Both Rambo and Skiers Marine will showcase watercraft at the event.

Vehicle parking will be available on the west side of City Hall on the grass, on the right of way on Old 280 and limited parking in the gravel area of the Westover Fire Station directly across from City Hall.

Those interested in being a vendor at the event, visit Westoveral.gov for an application.