Chelsea softball gets redemption, earns right to host area tournament

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

CHELSEA – For the second year in a row, the Chelsea Hornets will get to host the area tournament after a clutch win against area foe Mountain Brook in the final area game of the season on Thursday, April 21.

Hosting the Spartans with the regular-season area title, Chelsea started strong and finished even stronger en route to a 15-9 victory.

The Hornets fell behind 2-0 in the top of the first inning, but they didn’t panic and responded with a six run bottom of the first.

From there, Chelsea never lost the lead again.

Mountain Brook did come to within one run in the top of the fourth and then tied the game 7-7 in the top of the fifth, but the Hornets had answers.

The Hornets scored a combined eight runs between the fifth and sixth innings, which became the final straw in any comeback attempt for the Spartans.

Chelsea scored three in the fifth and five more in the sixth, while the Hornets scored in four of their six innings at the plate.

A big reason for the win were hot bats at the plate for Chelsea. The Hornets totaled four extra base hits and two home runs in the offensive outburst.

Maddie Riggins led the team with three hits, while she finished with two RBIs and scored two runs. Kathryn Bryars and Abby Hibbs each finished with two hits, while Bryars totaled three RBIs and Hibbs two RBIs.

Olivia Trout and Hannah Marler were responsible for the two bombs, as each finished with two RBIs in the win. Madeline Epperson finished with two hits and three runs scored in the win, while Jadyn Buff scored three runs and Julie Amacher had one hit.

In the circle, Trout got the start and struck out four, giving up five hits and five runs. Maia Harris and Amacher finished off the game. Amacher closed out the final 1 1/3 innings and struck out two, allowing no runs on one hit.