Friday Nights at the Cove to return April 29

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO – Friday Nights at the Cove will return this month for another season of live entertainment in downtown Montevallo.

Hosted by Montevallo Main Street, the family-oriented event will feature a different musician and food truck each night of the season, which will start at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 29 at Owl’s Cove Park, a pocket park located at 737 Main Street.

Admission is free, and attendees may bring chairs or picnic blankets to the park.

This season’s lineup includes the following:

• April 29: Mother May I is a precise-sounding musical group playing their mix of Motown, R&B, classic rock, ’80s retro, old school funk, current Top 40 and everything in-between. This Birmingham-based band performs with a flair, intensity and stage presence that is all their own.

Sponsored by Mayor Rusty Nix and family.

Featured Food Truck: Big Boy Barbecue, M&M’s Lemonade Stand

• May 27: Red Mountain Revelers was established on the slopes of Birmingham’s most iconic Mountain. They stay true to their roots and have their own sound derived from a Southern fusion of Americana.

Sponsored by Bradford Real Estate Group.

Featured Food Truck: LaNetta’s Pop up Food Shop, M&M’s Lemonade Stand

• June 24: Sure Bet is a Montevallo-based group who will blow your mind with their own twist on rhythm and blues, and more.

Sponsor to be announced.

Featured Food Truck: Moe & Moore’s BBQ, M&M’s Lemonade Stand

• July 29: Twelve plays a wide variety of Southern rock, old country, R&B and alternative—including some originals. Fans say they are one of the best party bands in Central Alabama.

Sponsored by Alabama Public Television.

Featured Food Truck: To be announced, M&M’s Lemonade Stand

• Sept. 9: Swanglish (Swahili+English) is an intercultural music group that primarily utilizes East African and Western music styles. Band leader Ben Ndalima studied music in the USA and is a native of Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Sponsored by Team Lehman – Keller Williams Metro South.

Featured Food Truck: To be announced, M&M’s Lemonade Stand

• Oct. 7: Rude and True is two friends who play music together. This dreamy duo weaves their wildly different personalities and backgrounds into their collective sound.

Sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union.

Featured Food Truck: To be announced, M&M’s Lemonade Stand

For more information and event updates, follow @MontevalloMainStreet on Facebook.