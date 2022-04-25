Helena City Council recognizes HHS Majorettes, Eagle Scouts’ success

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – The Helena City Council gave special recognition to the Helena High School majorettes for winning State at its meeting on Monday, April 11.

“The Helena High School majorettes recently brought home a state championship title at the NBTA’s, Alabama’s state twirling competition,” Mayor Brian Puckett explained. “They competed against several other high schools to win Helena’s first title in the State School of Dance Twirl Senior Division. In addition to the state title, team members competed for individual events as well, placing multiple top five finishes and a first-place win.”

Also recognized at the meeting were Eagle Scouts Brayden and Jarrett LaPore, for their hard work on their Eagle Scouts projects.

Councilman Hewy Woodman said Brayden and Jarrett are two of the newest Eagle Scouts to Troup 367. The brothers gave a presentation of their projects and were presented with a resolution in their honor.

Jarrett’s project was devoted to helping animals as he said he loves working with animals. He made between 120 and 140 special rice heating pads for animals in shelters.

“They can have two uses, like they can be used when they’re coming out of surgery, they can be placed on a wound to alleviate pain, or it can be used during the cold winter months to keep them warm,” he said.

Jarrett said he contacted seven different institutions and five answered him. He gave 30 pads to each institution.

Brayden’s project was directed towards helping children. He created 70 comfort care bags that had a stuffed animal, a book and a blanket in each one, and he delivered the care bags to local institutions that help children in need.

“I have a passion to help children and that’s what I want to devote my life to,” Brayden said. “It probably took about eight hours to deliver them all to the places, but I enjoyed doing it.”